Sean Strickland slams ‘f-khead’ Paulo Costa for demanding higher pay

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland likes Paulo Costa but doesn’t think the Brazilian deserves a pay rise.

Speaking to MMA reporter Helen Yee in a recent interview, Strickland, who takes on Nassourdine Imavov in a short-notice fight at UFC Vegas 67, stated that Costa should not be demanding higher pay due to his failed weight cut against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41.

“Here’s the thing about Costa, and I like Costa, but he is also a f*ckhead,” Strickland said (h/t Harry Kettle). “He doesn’t make weight, he’s an idiot, so it’s like, when you’re a f*ckhead and you go to the UFC and you say, ‘Hey, I want to do this’ – I almost fought Marvin Vettori on a two-day notice because his b*tch ass wouldn’t make weight. So it’s hard when you don’t do the right things, it’s hard to get the right things back.”

Costa reportedly rejected a six-fight extension with the UFC and said he will not fight again until he receives an increase in pay. He turned down an offer to fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, criticizing the UFC for promoting the matchup on social media.

Strickland returns to action this Saturday for the main event of UFC Vegas 67, where he will face No. 12-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov at the UFC Apex Center. He hopes to put an end to his two-fight losing streak to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier and reassert himself as a top contender.