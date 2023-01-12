I’m not necessarily sure that the main event of UFC Vegas 67 got better with Sean Strickland’s late entry into the headlining bout against Nassourdine Imavov, but it certainly creates more questions about just what kind of fight fans are going to see. With the fight up at 205, will Strickland be fit for 5 rounds? Will Imavov be helped by not having to cut? Can Strickland still make this a pace fight? The rest of the card is fine, if not terribly notable—although Raoni Barcelos vs. Umar Nurmagomedov should be a thriller.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the event, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 67 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm & 4pm ET/PT

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm & 1pm ET/PT

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

This week Vivi odds stats, timestamps, and YouTube videos will all be delayed in publication. Check back here for all the details to be updated throughout the evening.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.