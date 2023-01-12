I’m not necessarily sure that the main event of UFC Vegas 67 got better with Sean Strickland’s late entry into the headlining bout against Nassourdine Imavov, but it certainly creates more questions about just what kind of fight fans are going to see. With the fight up at 205, will Strickland be fit for 5 rounds? Will Imavov be helped by not having to cut? Can Strickland still make this a pace fight? The rest of the card is fine, if not terribly notable—although Raoni Barcelos vs. Umar Nurmagomedov should be a thriller.
Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 67 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:
ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm & 4pm ET/PT
Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm & 1pm ET/PT
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore
Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça
Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre
Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks
