‘I’d like to be in movies’ - Johnny Walker dreams of becoming an actor after retiring from MMA

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker still dreams of achieving many things in his fighting career, including a belt in the biggest promotion in the world, but that does not mean the Brazilian has no plans for his post-fighting future. In fact, he has several.

Although he is expected to take on Paul Craig in less than two weeks, Walker shared some of the plans he has for his retirement with Super Lutas. Some more realistic and some more far-fetched, Johnny’s aspirations go from being an actor to a businessman, but the already accomplished fighter believes the first step to achieve anything is believing in himself.

“I’m going to take care of my own life. I like travelling, I’m going to create some kind of brand with my name. Some product to sell, health-related, something benefitial. I’d like to be in movies, move towards cinema. I’ve got a few plans. I want to live life. Do the best I can. If you don’t try, you’ll never know.”

In his last outing, Walker (19-7) defeated Ion Cutelaba via submission, back in September 2022. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 30-year-old, with losses to Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos, respectively in February 2022 and October 2021.

Now, Walker is expected to take on Craig at UFC 283, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight for the division’s vacant belt, between former champion Glover Teixeira and contender Jamahal Hill.