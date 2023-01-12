UFC Vegas 67 preview: Javid Basharat looks like a future star

While there was some good MMA action while the UFC took its annual turn of the calendar break, it’s good to have the UFC back in action. No disrespect to other organizations — they do provide solid MMA action – but the UFC’s depth is undoubtedly unrivaled, meaning they do put forth the most consistently good action. While the UFC’s first card of 2023, UFC Vegas 67, does have several good fights, just about all the depth is confined to the main card. That isn’t to say the prelims don’t have some fighters worth keeping an eye on – Javid Basharat in particular looks like a big player in the near-future – but the competitive fights are between fighters with limited ceilings. In fact, it feels more like an episode of DWCS. Given there are seven alumni – none of them established as contenders yet – only adds to that feeling.

If the opponent of Abdul Razak Alhassan is there to be hit cleanly, it’s very likely Alhassan will put them to sleep. Of course, if they can simply find a way to avoid that, they are most likely to find their way to victory given the limitations of Alhassan’s attack. Granted, Alhassan changed camps to Team Elevation last year and displayed a willingness to do more than just stand and trade, but it’s hard to see that being a long-lasting change as he enters his late 30’s. Nevertheless, he’s likely to get the fight he wants out of Claudio Ribeiro as the Brazilian has secured each of his wins before the final bell on the strength of his punching power. Ribeiro has good instincts and natural power, but he doesn’t have the cleanest technique. Alhassan isn’t always a model of technical prowess himself, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see Ribeiro pull off the upset. After all, Alhassan’s durability does appear to be in decline. That said, Alhassan’s punchers are cleaner, making it more likely he lands first. Thus, the most likely scenario appears to be the veteran doing what he does best when someone stands in front of him: putting them to sleep. Alhassan via KO of RD1

