KSI vs. FaZe Temper press conference live stream

British social media influencer KSI is back in the ring this weekend, headlining his Misfit Boxing promotion’s latest show against pro gamer FaZe Temper. The event, titled MF & DAZN: X Series 004, will air exclusively live on DAZN pay-per-view. It airs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The card was supposed to feature KSI versus BJJ ace and former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis. However, after plenty of noise and at least one scuffle, that fell through with Danis withdrawing from the bout.

His replacement is part of the FaZe gaming clan which is rivals with KSI’s own Sidemen group.

The final press conference for this event is scheduled for 8 a.m ET Thursday. Take it from someone who has been following this garbage for a while now, the press conferences are total gong shows with everyone’s buffoonery on full display. If you’re into that, you can check out the stream below:

MF & DAZN: X Series 004 Full fight card:

MF cruiserweight championship: KSI (c) vs. FaZe Temper

MF light heavyweight championship: Slim (c) vs. Tom Zanetti

Cruiserweight: Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Cruiserweight: Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Cruiserweight: Joe Fournier vs. Tony Christodoulou

Super lightweight: Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway

Light heavyweight: Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo