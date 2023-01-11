UFC and Pride veteran Phil Baroni accused of murder in Mexico: News, updates and reactions

[CW: The following story contains reference to suspected femicide]

Former UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni was arrested in early January on suspicion of killing his girlfriend at the Jardin San Pancho Hotel in Bahia de Banderas, Mexico.

Reports on the ground claim that Baroni killed his girlfriend after an argument and that numerous injuries were observed on her body. Baroni has reportedly claimed that the woman died as a result of injuries she sustained from him pushing her into a bathtub.

Baroni has since been charged with aggravated femicide and faces the possibility of 75 years in prison if found guilty.

Bloody Elbow will continue to track this story and report on any updates from the case.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

If you or someone you know needs help regarding alcohol abuse, support can be found at the following sources:

USA - The Recovery Village - 833 554 1487

Canada - Wellness Together - 1-866-585-0445

UK - Drinkline - 0300 123 1110

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages