Conor McGregor is up to his usual tricks on social media, this time targeting former interim UFC middleweight title challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum.

In an Instagram story, McGregor called Gastelum an “absolute scruff” and accused him having of what appears to be a “full on staph infection” on his face.

“Absolute scruff this thing is,” McGregor wrote. “That’s full on staph infection all over his f—ing face. A full f—ing hole omg and it’s his second time to attempt to enter competition like this.

“WTF! Clean your mats,” McGregor concluded. “Wash yourself. F—ing go to the doctor! Scruff.”

The outburst from McGregor comes after Gastelum was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 due to a mouth injury. This injury is separate from the suspected staph infection on his face.

Stepping in Gastelum’s place is Sean Strickland, who will face Imavov this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.