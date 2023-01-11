Sean O’Malley: Dana White’s wife deserved ‘a slapping back’

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has weighed in on the recent incident involving UFC President Dana White and his wife, Anne White.

On New Year’s Eve, White was caught on video slapping Anne during a physical altercation at a nightclub in Sabo San Lucas, Mexico. The incident was captured by TMZ and quickly made headlines.

In a recent episode of his podcast “BrOMalley,” O’Malley discussed the altercation with his brother Daniel.

“Oh God, speaking of knocking bitches out,” O’Malley said (h/t Matthew Wells). “This happened New Year’s, and it came out Monday, which is rare. TMZ sht usually comes out instantly. They got a good PR behind (them).”

Despite the controversial nature of the incident, O’Malley expressed sympathy for White and stated that his wife deserved to be slapped back.

“I feel bad for Dana,” O’Malley said. “His wife slapped him. That is rude. And it deserves a slapping back. I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s a tricky one. I don’t know, treat people how you want to be treated.”

Dana White has apologized for his actions, and his wife said it was “out of character” for him. However, regardless of the justification, physical violence is not acceptable and should not be tolerated.

“Sugar” is expected to return to the Octagon this year in a potential number-one contender’s bout with Henry Cejudo, although the matchup hasn’t been confirmed. He is currently #1 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.