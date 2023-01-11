Khabib has no plans to pursue political career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans to enter the political arena following his decision to leave his budding mixed martial arts coaching career behind.

According to Russian state-run media outlet Tass.ru, the former UFC champion is likely to focus on other his other businesses outside of the sport.

“Khabib does not plan to pursue a political career,” a source close to Nurmagomedov told Tass.ru. “It is likely that he can pay more attention to his football-related business.”

Nurmagomedov, 34, has long been considered for administrative roles within his native republic of Dagestan. In 2018, the former champion was offered a position as an assistant to Vladimir Vasilyev, the Head of the Republic of Dagestan at the time.

The offer was discussed when Nurmagomedov met with the asilyev to receive the highest award in his native republic, the Order of Merit for the Republic of Dagestan.

While many believed that Nurmagomedov would eventually assume a role in Dagestan’s government due to his popularity, the 34-year-old instead opted to focus on his growing business empire. His portfolio of investments include mixed martial arts gyms, a sports management agency, a cell phone network, and a chain of fast-food restaurants. He also runs the Eagles FC MMA promotion.

About the author: Karim Zidan is an investigative reporter for Bloody Elbow focusing on the intersection of sports and politics. His work is also a contributor to The New York Times and The Guardian. (full bio)