‘I’m easy money’ - Bryce Mitchell issues angry callout to UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 282 was a career-changing event for featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell. “Thugnasty” suffered his first career loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria, a defeat that left him distraught and contemplating retirement at the age of 28.

Mitchell seemed to have bounced back and now wants a crack at current champion Alexander Volkanovski. The TUF alum made the callout in his recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

“I’m tired of him talking about there’s no other contenders. He ain’t fighting the toughest motherf—rs. That’s what’s up with him. He’s getting the easy f—ng fights, these contenders are taking each other out. That’s what’s going on.

“He’s getting paid a hundred times what I get paid to fight motherf—rs that ain’t even as hard as the motherf—rs I’m fighting. That’s what’s going on.

“So Alexander Volkanovski, he wants to fight an easy contender, right here. Somebody he can just beat up and get paid easy money, hey. Come on, buddy. I’m easy money,” said Mitchell, who also spoke about retiring on a farm and going back to bartering and self-sustainability without relying on money.

As for Volkanovski, he currently has his hands full as he prepares for his lightweight title bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February.