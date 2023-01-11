UFC vet Kevin Lee explains why he’s the ‘best option’ for Jake Paul’s MMA debut

Internet sensation Jake Paul caused quite a stir in the MMA world by announcing his signing with the PFL. The 25-year-old announced his signing last week and immediately called out former UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

And given the allure of the potential payday of a Jake Paul fight, many want in on the action. One of those who’s been vocal is former UFC fighter, Kevin Lee.

“The Motown Phenom” recently spoke with TMZ and made his case as to why he’s “the best option” for Paul’s debut.

”If Jake Paul is serious about MMA and if he really wants to fight. If he wants to have that respect, he wants to have that attention, he wants people to take him seriously, he’s going to have to fight a serious fighter,” he said.

“He’s going to have somebody for real, for real. I’m the best option for that. I’m in my prime. I’ve fought the who’s-who of MMA. I’ve fought six different world champions.

“When you talk about Tony Ferguson, Charles Oliviera, Edson Barboza, Michael Chiesa, Rafael dos Anjos… There are so many guys that I’ve fought, and I’ve already been there and done that. And I’m still in the prime of my career.”

Lee explained how big of a deal it would be for Paul to face a fighter of his caliber.

“If he was even to make it to a bell with me… if he was to make it to the end of the fight or if he can make it past the first round, people who really know the sport – and I’m talking about Dana White – would look at it and say ‘Oh, OK. This kid could fight Leon Edwards one day. This kid could fight Kamaru Usman one day. Now he would be in different conversations.

“So if he wants those conversations, he know who to come to. I’m gonna sign with PFL, and we’re gonna make some shit happen.”

Lee, who signed with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC in 2022, also said in the video that he is “basically a free agent” because of the lack of events. He last fought at Eagle FC 46 against Diego Sanchez in March and won via decision.