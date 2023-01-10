Former UFC champion José Aldo expected to make boxing debut in February

Before 2022 ended, a report claimed that José Aldo will make his boxing debut in Dubai in March. The former UFC champion was said to be part of an event under Russia’s Hardcore Boxing, which will also feature former boxing champion Sergey Kovalev.

But according to this new report by MMA Fighting, Aldo will make his debut next month in his home country. Sources close to the situation claim that the 36-year-old is slated for a professional boxing match on February 10 in Rio de Janeiro.

No opponent names or weight classes were revealed, but as MMA Fighting also reports, it will take place at Upper Arena, which is also Nova União’s training facility.

Aldo, who’s also been in the headlines recently for matters outside of professional fighting, retired from MMA in September after losing to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. He left the sport with a record of 31-8.