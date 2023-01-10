‘Marreta wants money’ - Thiago Santos asks PFL to let him welcome Jake Paul into MMA

Light heavyweight Thiago Santos has yet to make his Professional Fighters League debut after signing with the promotion back in September 2022, but he wants a big match to get things started.

Upon hearing the news that the PFL has also signed a deal with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul, who is now expected to make his mixed martial arts debut under their banner in 2023, ‘Marreta’ took to Twitter to make himself available to welcome the 25-year-old sensation.

So.....Who do you want to see @jakepaul fight in the SmartCage?



Drop your pick — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 5, 2023

⚒️⚒️⚒️ — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) January 5, 2023

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, both athletes are still set to make their PFL debuts in 2023, with Paul said to compete in the new Super Fight division, where athletes are promised to keep at least 50% of the promotion’s pay-per-view revenue. Meanwhile, Santos is expected to enter the company’s light heavyweight tournament, to compete for it’s coveted one million dollar prize money.

Santos (22-11) left the UFC on a two-fight losing skid and decided not to renew his contract after defeats to Magomed Ankalaev and Jamahal Hill. During his time in the promotion, the 39-year-old amassed a 14-11 record, with wins over notable names in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, such as Jan Blachowicz, Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson and Johnny Walker.