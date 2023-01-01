UFC Stats 2022 Review: Welterweight division

The UFC closed out its run of 2022 events on December 17. The promotion’s final card of the year, UFC Vegas 66, took place in the same venue where it put on its first fight card of the year, UFC Vegas 46. That facility was the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Between January 15 and December 17, there were 511 fights on 42 UFC cards. The first fight of the year was the lightweight bout between T.J. Brown and Charles Rosa. The final contest was the Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland welterweight scrap.

Kamaru Usman entered 2022 with the UFC welterweight title and a perfect 15-0 record with the promotion. Usman’s run at the top of the UFC welterweight division ended on the same night he lost his first fight under the UFC banner — August 20, 2022. It was that night, in the main event of UFC 278, that Leon Edwards would score a come-from-behind head kick knockout win to take the title from Usman.

With no UFC cards scheduled until UFC Vegas 67 takes place on January 14, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Bloody Elbow looks back at the stats, facts and figures from each UFC weight division in 2022.

Today, we look at the UFC’s welterweight division.

Number of UFC fights in 2022: 511

Number of UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 62

Number of UFC welterweight title fights in 2022: 1

Number of decisions in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 28

Number of KO / TKO finishes in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 25

Number of submission finishes in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 8

Number of disqualifications in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 1

Number of majority decisions in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 0

Number of split decisions in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 6

Number of unanimous decisions in UFC welterweight fights in 2022: 22

Quickest submission in a UFC welterweight fight in 2022: Ramiz Brahimaj submits Micheal Gillmore at 2:02 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 49

Latest submission in a three-round UFC welterweight fight in 2022: Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez at 3:33 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 64

Latest submission in a five-round UFC welterweight fight in 2022: Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at 2:52 of Round 4 at UFC 279

Quickest KO / TKO in a UFC welterweight in 2022: Bryan Battle KOs Takashi Sato at 0:44 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 59

Latest KO / TKO in a three-round UFC welterweight fight in 2022: Phil Rowe TKOs Niko Price at 3:26 of Round 3 at UFC Orlando

Latest KO / TKO in a five-round UFC welterweight fight in 2022: Leon Edwards KOs Kamaru Usman at 4:04 of Round 5 at UFC 278

