New UFC 279 official lineup: Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Just as the top of the UFC 279 main card appeared to be in jeopardy after a botched weight cut, some fights were shifted around and we now have a new official lineup for the PPV event.

The new marquee matchup for UFC 279 will Nate Diaz taking on fellow OG legend Tony Ferguson in a five round affair. This is a matchup that fans have been clamoring for, and one we thought we’d never get a chance to see. Well, here it is, and click right here for the odds.

As for as the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev will be throwing down with Kevin Holland, and this will also be a five-round fight. This matchup is particularly intriguing due to their extracurricular activities that resulted in the UFC 279 press conferences being cancelled. Chimaev weighed in at 178.5, which is way too heavy to compete at welterweight, but actually perfect to go up against Holland — who clocked in at 179.5 for a catchweight tilt with Daniel Rodriguez.

The arrangement of the main and co-main would have left Jingliang Li and Daniel Rodriguez without a scrap, but the matchmakers were able to strike a deal and pit them against one another. Both of these guys love to bang it out, so this could actually end up being quite the thriller despite them weighing in almost 10 pounds apart for the respective bouts they were supposed to compete in.

UFC 279 has been saved.