UFC 279 odds: Tony Ferguson sitting as small favorite over Nate Diaz

Since our UFC 279 midweek odds post dropped, the pre-fight presser was cancelled, fighters have weighed in, and chaos has ensued.

The main event was supposed to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, but now that Chimaev has missed weight by a bunch, there are talks of a whole bunch of shifting going on. Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag was quick to formulate new betting odds for a possible bout between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

It’s Ferguson who is listed as a -157 betting favorite, with a +137 comeback on Diaz. The website also states that this match must take place at UFC 279 for action.

Ferguson was originally slated to face Li Jingliang, with Tony sporting a sizable underdog tag of +255, with Jingliang posted up at a favored flavor of -305. Nothing is set in stone yet, so stay tuned for updates to the fight card, and we’ll drop the betting lines for the final lineup tomorrow morning.

Check out the betting odds for Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

