UFC 279 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘Khamzat is coming to kill’

UFC 279 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Here is the UFC’s description of the episode, which all took place before the crazy melee before the press conference and Khamzat Chimaev’s bad weight miss the day before his main event bout against Nate Diaz. Normally I would recap the whole episode, but it’s kind of old news now, so I’ll just offer this up and you can watch for yourself if you’d like.

“Darren Till arrives to train with Khamzat Chimaev. Tony Ferguson feels out the Octagon. Daniel Rodriguez and Kevin Holland preview their bout. UFC 279 stars open up at media day. Nate Diaz flexes for the camera. UFC 279 is on Saturday, September 10.”

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse