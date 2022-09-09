‘Real gangsters make weight’ - Pros react to Chimaev’s big weight miss ahead of UFC 279

In a surprising turn of events, UFC 279 headliner Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz. The bout between Chimaev and Nate Diaz may be in jeopardy, and fighters were quick to suggest alternatives for a main event. There have been suggestions that Diaz could fight current co-headliner Tony Ferguson, who is scheduled to fight Li Jingliang.

The event caused turmoil on MMA Twitter, with dozens of professional fighters criticizing the rising prospect’s behavior.

Me vs khamzat at 185 Tony vs Nate at 170 and. leech can be the special guest referee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

The Smash brothers are eating good ….178.5 for Chimaev. What an disaster #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Mini Khabib with the behind the scenes insight. https://t.co/fjrXcvBh6e — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 9, 2022

I knew this fight wouldn’t take place . I’m so right it hurts …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

And he look happy… What a shame !!! https://t.co/Pr73Nx1Fr9 — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) September 9, 2022

Okay, so what happens next? 8lbs is a lot of weight. I’m pretty sure commission cuts the fight after 5lb over (not 100% on that). Did we just lose our headliner? #ufc279 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2022

Chimaev & Till attempting to cut weight after weighing in at 178.5 for 170 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/XsZ0TbloKL — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

When you gotta cut last 8 pds lol https://t.co/xl8UM8PooZ — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 9, 2022

Khamzat goofy for that ‍♂️ — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 9, 2022

Khamzat is a funny dude he was trolling all week knowing he wasn’t gonna make weight ‍♂️ @ufc I can make 180 asap if you need some help ‍♂️ — Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) September 9, 2022

Im so confused right now. https://t.co/hcQAfd2X8x — Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022

khamzat chimaev missing weight just shows how much of a pussy he is. real gangsters make weight. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 9, 2022

Hey Mr. @BorrachinhaMMA,

Can you make with your Secret Juice 185 lbs by tomorrow?

I have a fight for you against a bon viveur fighter.

No memes needed.

Best Regards,



UFC279 Matchmaker — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 9, 2022

Here



SO



NATE gets his show money and gets out of his contract w/o even having to beat up Chimaev…

The

DIAZ

MASTER

PLAN — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 9, 2022

Real gangsters make weight. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 9, 2022

#GourmetChenChen trying losing some weight

Good morning for those can’t make weight pic.twitter.com/podnXDsktp — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 9, 2022

Real Gangster make weight! F K this guys! pic.twitter.com/3hH8RqvZI2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2022

Just trained with @DustinPoirier. He’s on weight and down to work with the @ufc. Even has wheels on stand by. I say give the man a chance! #UFC279 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev fumbled the bag . A -1200 favorite missing weight is unthinkable . With a big draw to build your name off … #UFC279 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

Dustin and Nate would be such a banger. That’d be a nice surprise to see that matchup since we’re probably never gonna get Nate/Conor 3 https://t.co/3YNj16zvuB — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) September 9, 2022

Im close to 170 #UFC279 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 9, 2022

Maybe less time bullshiting around & more time in the sauna — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) September 9, 2022

The only way to save this card is



Holland vs khamzat



Nate vs Toney — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 9, 2022

Fielder is a true fighter’s fighter. Always made weight, always came to throw down, and leave everything in the cage https://t.co/AauuvkBe6Q — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) September 9, 2022

Always a medical issue ‍♂️! Punk move to miss weight by that much and come on scale smiling. He doesn’t deserve that fight. It’s cheating. Chimaev- holland .. Diaz- Ferguson .. they all get paid more other than chimaev https://t.co/jB8ZAKhW8Y — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2022

Missing weight, that’s not gangster move. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse