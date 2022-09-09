 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
‘Real gangsters make weight’ - Pros react to Chimaev’s big weight miss ahead of UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178 pounds at the UFC 279 weigh-ins. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the mishap.

By Lucas Rezende
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at UFC 279.
In a surprising turn of events, UFC 279 headliner Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz. The bout between Chimaev and Nate Diaz may be in jeopardy, and fighters were quick to suggest alternatives for a main event. There have been suggestions that Diaz could fight current co-headliner Tony Ferguson, who is scheduled to fight Li Jingliang.

The event caused turmoil on MMA Twitter, with dozens of professional fighters criticizing the rising prospect’s behavior.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

