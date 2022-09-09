‘Real gangsters make weight’ - Pros react to Chimaev’s big weight miss ahead of UFC 279

In a surprising turn of events, UFC 279 headliner Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz. The bout between Chimaev and Nate Diaz may be in jeopardy, and fighters were quick to suggest alternatives for a main event. There have been suggestions that Diaz could fight current co-headliner Tony Ferguson, who is scheduled to fight Li Jingliang.
The event caused turmoil on MMA Twitter, with dozens of professional fighters criticizing the rising prospect’s behavior.
Me vs khamzat at 185 Tony vs Nate at 170 and. leech can be the special guest referee— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022
The Smash brothers are eating good ….178.5 for Chimaev. What an disaster #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
Mini Khabib with the behind the scenes insight. https://t.co/fjrXcvBh6e— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 9, 2022
I knew this fight wouldn’t take place . I’m so right it hurts ….— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
And he look happy… What a shame !!! https://t.co/Pr73Nx1Fr9— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) September 9, 2022
Okay, so what happens next? 8lbs is a lot of weight. I’m pretty sure commission cuts the fight after 5lb over (not 100% on that). Did we just lose our headliner? #ufc279— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2022
Chimaev & Till attempting to cut weight after weighing in at 178.5 for 170 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/XsZ0TbloKL— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
When you gotta cut last 8 pds lol https://t.co/xl8UM8PooZ— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) September 9, 2022
Khamzat goofy for that ♂️— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 9, 2022
Khamzat is a funny dude he was trolling all week knowing he wasn’t gonna make weight ♂️ @ufc I can make 180 asap if you need some help ♂️— Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) September 9, 2022
Im so confused right now. https://t.co/hcQAfd2X8x— Funky (@Benaskren) September 9, 2022
khamzat chimaev missing weight just shows how much of a pussy he is. real gangsters make weight.— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 9, 2022
Dustin Poirier is 176.6lbs!@NateDiaz209 v @DustinPoirier ?#UFC279— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 9, 2022
Hey Mr. @BorrachinhaMMA,— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 9, 2022
Can you make with your Secret Juice 185 lbs by tomorrow?
I have a fight for you against a bon viveur fighter.
No memes needed.
Best Regards,
UFC279 Matchmaker
Here— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 9, 2022
SO
NATE gets his show money and gets out of his contract w/o even having to beat up Chimaev…
The
DIAZ
MASTER
PLAN
Real gangsters make weight.— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) September 9, 2022
#GourmetChenChen trying losing some weight— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 9, 2022
Good morning for those can’t make weight pic.twitter.com/podnXDsktp
@TonyFergusonXT vs @NateDiaz209 @danawhite— phil baroni (@philbaroni) September 9, 2022
Real Gangster make weight! F K this guys! pic.twitter.com/3hH8RqvZI2— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 9, 2022
Just trained with @DustinPoirier. He’s on weight and down to work with the @ufc. Even has wheels on stand by. I say give the man a chance! #UFC279— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 9, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev fumbled the bag . A -1200 favorite missing weight is unthinkable . With a big draw to build your name off … #UFC279— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022
Dustin and Nate would be such a banger. That’d be a nice surprise to see that matchup since we’re probably never gonna get Nate/Conor 3 https://t.co/3YNj16zvuB— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) September 9, 2022
He didn’t miss weight. He didn’t want to make weight.. #realfighter #professional @NateDiaz209— Yancy Medeiros (@ymedeiros) September 9, 2022
Im close to 170 #UFC279— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 9, 2022
Maybe less time bullshiting around & more time in the sauna— Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) September 9, 2022
The only way to save this card is— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 9, 2022
Holland vs khamzat
Nate vs Toney
Fuckin bullshit! pic.twitter.com/LWg1ielTb7— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) September 9, 2022
#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/VnxETGKfTR— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022
Fielder is a true fighter’s fighter. Always made weight, always came to throw down, and leave everything in the cage https://t.co/AauuvkBe6Q— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) September 9, 2022
Always a medical issue ♂️! Punk move to miss weight by that much and come on scale smiling. He doesn’t deserve that fight. It’s cheating. Chimaev- holland .. Diaz- Ferguson .. they all get paid more other than chimaev https://t.co/jB8ZAKhW8Y— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) September 9, 2022
Missing weight, that’s not gangster move.— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022
MADNESS! #UFC279 https://t.co/w5WPreSS0h— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 9, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)
Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger
Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
Loading comments...