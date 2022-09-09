Video: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight badly, UFC 279 fight with Nate Diaz now in doubt

UFC 279’s scheduled main event between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev has been thrown into major doubt thanks to Chimaev’s performance on the scales.

At the official weigh-ins this morning Chimaev came in at a whopping 178.5 lbs, well over the welterweight limit (171 lbs). Prior to his weigh-in, Diaz hit the scales and managed to make weight at 171 lbs.

With Chimaev dramatically missing weight the main event is now in doubt. MMA Fighting’ Ariel Helwani reported that discussions are ongoing about what happens next and how the event might be shuffled in order to keep a number of its high profile fighters on the card.

I’m told Khamzat Chimaev is currently in the range of 8-10 pounds off.



Options being discussed. Developing.



We are live: https://t.co/RLrnbffZh0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2022

This is only the latest drama to hit UFC 279. A few days ago Chimaev was involved in an altercation with UFC middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. And last night the UFC had to make the rare decision to cancel a pre-fight press conference due to a reported melee backstage.

That melee reportedly involved Chimaev and fellow main card fighter Kevin Holland. It is also believed that Chimaev’s camp may have scuffled with Diaz and his camp during that incident, too.