UFC 279: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP Watch Along Party — ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’

Join us Saturday, September 10th, 2022, for a LIVE 'radio style' play-by-play 'watch party' in the player above of the UFC 279 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, which will begin at 10/7PM ETPT. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from The T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout the telecast, our host, Matt Ryan, will bring you all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide. The team will be streaming LIVE from the home of #UFC live streaming... a basement in New Jersey. Please join us and be sure to subscribe to Combat Culture on YouTube while you are there. Then, settle in with Matt as he guides you through all of the face-punching goodness the UFC can provide.

Headlining the UFC 279 PPV event is a blockbuster welterweight showdown at 170lbs as Khamzat Chimaev likely brutalizes Nate Diaz. In the co-main event, Tony 'El Cucuy' Ferguson battles Li 'The Leech' Jingliang in his debut return to 170lbs.

We’re all mustering up our excitement just enough for this card in order to shout at the television set right along with you SATURDAY NIGHT, starting fifteen minutes before the PPV main card kicks off.

In other words, UFC 279 can’t start soon enough! Don’t be afraid to admit it, don’t feel guilty, you’re actually legitimately interested to see who gets their asses kicked in this affair... and you’re potentially invested in this;

If not — or you’re just unable (or unwilling) to shell out $74.99US (for current subscribers) or a whopping $99.98 plus tax (for the PPV and ESPN+ annual subscription deal) — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered...

We’re going to call every moment of UFC 279’s PPV main card on our Combat Culture YouTube channel LIVE Saturday night at 10PM ET, bringing you as close to Sin City as we can from our New Jersey-based studio (video player embedded above for your convenience).

Bloodyelbow.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card. The show will air as a PPV event on ESPN+. Coverage will start with four Early Preliminary card fights on UFC FIGHT PASS, which should commence around 6/3PM ET, then the remaining four Featured Prelims will air on ESPNNEWS & ESPN+ at 8/6PM ETPT. Finally, the main PPV card will air with five bouts, including the main event title fight, on ESPN+ PPV. That kicks off at 10/7PM ETPT.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279: ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Here’s a look at the UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz’ Main Event PPV fight card & current records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. SEP 10 — 10/7PM ETPT

13. 170lbs: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) vs. Nate Diaz (20-13)

12. 170lbs: Jingliang Li (19-7) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-7)

11. 180lbs: Kevin Holland (23-7) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (16-2)

10. 135lbs: Irene Aldana (13-6) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-2)

9. 205lbs: Johnny Walker (18-7) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-7)

Although we are not providing a radio-style play-by-play prelims show, we will have results posts for you here on Bloody Elbow. Here is a look at the Prelims Card with current fight records:

ESPNNEWS/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

8. 145lbs: Hakeem Dawodu (13-2) vs. Julian Erosa (27-9)

7. 220lbs: Jailton Almeida (16-2) vs. Anton Tirkalj (8-0)

6. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-7) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-6)

5. 265lbs: Jake Collier (13-7) vs. Chris Barnett (22-8)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT

4. 145lbs: Norma Dumont (7-2) vs. Danyelle Wolf (1-0)

3. 135lbs: Chad Anheliger (12-5) vs. Heili Alateng (15-8)

2. 115lbs: Elise Reed (5-2) vs. Melissa Martinez (7-0)

1. 170lbs: Darian Weeks (5-2) vs. Yohan Lainesse (8-1)

