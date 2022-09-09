 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
‘Royal Rumble’ - Fighters react to backstage melee, cancelled UFC 279 press-conference

Pro fighters reacted to the cancelled UFC 279 press-conference.

By Anton Tabuena
UFC 279 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was cancelled because of multiple altercations backstage that security couldn’t control. Dana White said that supposedly, a hundred people were in the melee, with slaps, kicks, and water bottles involved.

“Yeah this ain’t gonna happen. I apologize, everybody. I’m in very weird waters here, this has never happened in the history of this company,” White said about the cancellation. “Trust me when I tell you, this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now. For everybody’s safety this is the right decision. I apologize. Thanks for coming.”

This all led to the UFC’s typical press-conference highlight clip to be hilariously short:

With all that chaos, it of course led to a lot of chatter and reactions on social media. Here are some of the fighters’ tweets about the melee and the subsequent cancellation of the press conference:

