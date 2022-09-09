‘Royal Rumble’ - Fighters react to backstage melee, cancelled UFC 279 press-conference

The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was cancelled because of multiple altercations backstage that security couldn’t control. Dana White said that supposedly, a hundred people were in the melee, with slaps, kicks, and water bottles involved.

“Yeah this ain’t gonna happen. I apologize, everybody. I’m in very weird waters here, this has never happened in the history of this company,” White said about the cancellation. “Trust me when I tell you, this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now. For everybody’s safety this is the right decision. I apologize. Thanks for coming.”

This all led to the UFC’s typical press-conference highlight clip to be hilariously short:

With all that chaos, it of course led to a lot of chatter and reactions on social media. Here are some of the fighters’ tweets about the melee and the subsequent cancellation of the press conference:

That’s weird I didn’t feel a thing ‍♂️@UFCStatsBot please update this as a failed attempt via Chimaev. https://t.co/mjX8Koqaak — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Give them the suit back brotha pic.twitter.com/azKckAB2LI — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 9, 2022

That press conference was a touching tribute to the Diaz legacy ✊ g til the very end — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022

Jake and Nick are taking out the Chimaev army in the hotel hallways before the weigh ins tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UdPmdZucpn — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 9, 2022

heard Darren Till got knocked out cold by a water bottle — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 9, 2022

Disappointed father . Look what my sons have become in front of the world https://t.co/OBK6d0NtLy — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

I’m out here calling and texting everyone to find out what happened at the UFC presser. #ufc279 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) September 9, 2022

They thought they were at WrestleMania / The Royal Rumble back stage at the UFC #UFC279 press conference ‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022

To much shit talk, people got smacked — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 9, 2022

My Twitter can't refresh fast enough haha I want to know what happened — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 9, 2022

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Awaiting to see what happened @ufc backstage like: pic.twitter.com/KaLguFIfmt — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 8, 2022

I have to imagine that during the entire altercation Tony Ferguson was stealthy climbing the rafters with a sword and a pocket full of sand. Waiting..

Wishing... — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 9, 2022

Where was Paulo costa during all this — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 9, 2022

Unprofessional. We literally fight in a cage and people still think they need to prove how tough they are. Relax y’all. https://t.co/gAQUW0wlDS — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) September 9, 2022

Fighters stop acting like idiots before the fight . Don’t be messing up press conferences, weigh ins and fights . People pay their hard earned money to be apart of — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 9, 2022