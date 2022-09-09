UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in live stream

The UFC is expecting to sell out the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight with an event that highlights two of the most popular, and interesting, characters in the sport. UFC 279 features super prospect turned title contender Khamzat Chimaev taking on the fiercely different Nate Diaz, in what could be his final Octagon appearance.

Many are expecting Chimaev to run through Diaz, but you should never count out a Diaz Brother. And the younger Diaz might well have a trick up his sleeve. Given that Diaz is fighting Chimaev just to see out his UFC contract, there may also be some weirdness on tap.

The co-main event for this one is also intriguing. Tony Ferguson is returning the welterweight division on Saturday. His first challenge in this new phase of his career is posed by Li Jingliang.

Rounding out the PPV card is Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba, Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez and Irena Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson.

The prelims get an exciting featherweight clash in the featured spot with Hakeem Dawudo vs. Julian Erosa. There’s also a match-up of undefeated UFC heavyweights Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj.

The early prelims are headlined by Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf.

But before any of these fights can happen, the fighters have to weigh-in!

You can watch the official weigh-ins right here. The stream below goes live at 11:50 AM ET.

And don’t miss the ceremonial weigh-ins, there could be fireworks there considering who is in the main event. It starts at 7PM ET.

Full results:

Main Card (10PM ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson

Catchweight (180 lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Irena Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims (8PM ET on ESPN)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawudo vs. Julian Erosa

Catchweight (220 lbs): Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims (6PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili

Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse