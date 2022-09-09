 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Level Change Podcast 190: Nate Diaz airs grievances, UFC 279 preview

Episode 190 discussion: Nate Diaz discusses his treatment by Dana/UFC, new fight announcements, purse payouts and our UFC 279 main card preview

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 190

UFC 278 Salaries - 2:14

Nate Diaz airs out grievances with Dana White and the UFC - 12:19

New fight announcements - 22:31

WEEKLY PICKS REWIND - 31:33

Mookie: Buckley, Jourdain, Haqparast, Whittaker, Gane (3-2)

Stephie: Imavov, Jourdain, Makdessi, Whittaker, Gane (3-2)

Victor: Imavov, Jourdain, Haqparast, Whittaker, Tuivasa (4-1)

STANDINGS - 32:53

Mookie: 99-60-3

Stephie: 98-61-3

Victor: 90-69-3

UFC 279

Walker-Cutelaba - 33:37

Aldana-Chiasson - 36:34

Holland-Rodriguez - 39:03

Jingliang-Ferguson - 41:03

Chimaev-Diaz - 44:00

