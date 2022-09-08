 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News UFC 279 press conference canceled due to huge melee backstage involving Chimaev, Holland, and Diaz teams

UFC 279 press conference cancelled: Chimaev, Holland, Diaz, and ‘100 people’ involved in melee

The UFC abruptly cancelled the scheduled UFC 279 press conference due to what appears to be a large altercation between multiple teams.

By Tim Burke
UFC 279 Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

It appears that all the talking from multiple UFC 279 competitors boiled over backstage just before the UFC 279 press conference today, which led to the media event being cancelled.

Details are still sketchy at this point, but in a media scrum UFC president Dana White said that “all hell broke loose” backstage and they didn’t have enough security people to contain things. Ariel Helwani provided some more information, stating that the teams of three main card competitors were involved:

Kevin Holland took to Twitter to offer...well, not much of an explanation:

Dana then added more detail, saying four fighters and their teams were involved. And that Tiki Ghosn got clipped:

He also said that a huge number of people were there:

White said the weigh-ins will still go forward as scheduled, but you’d have to imagine that there will be a whole lot more security there to keep the peace.

We will have more on this as the story develops.

