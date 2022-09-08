UFC 279 press conference cancelled: Chimaev, Holland, Diaz, and ‘100 people’ involved in melee

It appears that all the talking from multiple UFC 279 competitors boiled over backstage just before the UFC 279 press conference today, which led to the media event being cancelled.

Details are still sketchy at this point, but in a media scrum UFC president Dana White said that “all hell broke loose” backstage and they didn’t have enough security people to contain things. Ariel Helwani provided some more information, stating that the teams of three main card competitors were involved:

Total chaos, I’m told. Not enough security. Fighters too close. Could have been much worse but it got out of hand quick between multiple camps. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 8, 2022

Early word is Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland initially got into it and the whole situation got out of hand. Then situation spilled over to Nate’s team. Lots of chaos. More coming in. Developing, — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 8, 2022

Kevin Holland took to Twitter to offer...well, not much of an explanation:

Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim. I don’t know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro. https://t.co/Hiwwm40fg7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) September 9, 2022

Dana then added more detail, saying four fighters and their teams were involved. And that Tiki Ghosn got clipped:

Dana White says Tiki Ghosn took a couple water bottles to the head, slaps and kicks #UFC279 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 8, 2022

He also said that a huge number of people were there:

Dana White says between Khamzat and Nate Diaz’s team, there were 100 people #UFC279 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 8, 2022

White said the weigh-ins will still go forward as scheduled, but you’d have to imagine that there will be a whole lot more security there to keep the peace.

We will have more on this as the story develops.