UFC 279 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘Who doesn’t like making money?’

UFC 279 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Li Jingliang, who is at the PI very early when it’s quiet. He likes it that way. He wants to make some bonus money. He’s never faced someone like Tony Ferguson before, and he thinks it will go the distance.

Now it’s El Cucuy time. He wraps his owns hands for fights, which is unique. His coaches are trying to strip him back to the basics. He tells a goofy joke about muffins.

Khamzat Chimaev is signing posters, and he’s told not to sign on the face. Darren Till arrives to support his buddy. Ferguson gets fitted for his gear, then does some media. Johnny Walker signs posters now. He runs out of posters and signs the table.

Li gets fitted for a suit. Macy Chiasson arrives in Vegas. She doesn’t like cutting to 135 but she’s ready. Kevin Holland arrives too. He was putting in the work to get to 170, but his opponent asked for a 180-pound catchweight so he’s back to living life. He talks to Joanne Wood and Vince Morales. He wants a striker fight, and he’s got it.

And that’s it! UFC 279 goes down this Saturday night in Sin City.