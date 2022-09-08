Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler made official for UFC 281

In early August, it was revealed that the UFC was working on a bout between elite lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler for UFC 281. On Wednesday, it was made official.

It’s official. Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) vs. Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) at MSG in November, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Three rounds. In addition to agreeing to the fight this week, Chandler has also signed a new multi-fight deal. pic.twitter.com/8YrYkfjoTW — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2022

Poirier and Chandler have been hinting at fighting each other for months now. All of that nearly came to a head during a cageside altercation at UFC 276 in July, where the two had to be separated by arena security.

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC), a former interim champion, last fought in December 2021 at UFC 269 against Charles Oliveira. He lost via third-round submission to mark his second failed undisputed title bid, which led him to a brief moment of uncertainty about his next career move.

As for Chandler (23-7), he is coming off a Knockout of the Year performance when he put Tony Ferguson to sleep with a vicious front kick to the face in the third round of their UFC 274 clash in May.

UFC 281 happens on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Headlining the event is the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Right before it is the strawweight championship between Carla Esparza and former titleholder Zhang Weili.