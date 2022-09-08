The UFC is back again on PPV this week, but it doesn’t feel like the matchmakers got the memo. UFC 279 is headlined by a much-maligned bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev—a fight that seems primed to send Diaz packing from the promotion with a swift kick in the ass. In the co-main, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson tries his hand at welterweight against China Top Team star Li Jingliang. At least the catchweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez has all the look of a fascinating challenge.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 279 fight card as it stood at the time of recording (8/31/22):

PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz — At 6:42, Odds 11:47, Picks, Both: Chimaev

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson — At 15:39, Odds 25:21, Picks, Both: Jingliang

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson — At 26:00, Odds 30:32, Picks, Both: Aldana

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba — At 31:56, Odds 40:51, Picks, Both: Cutelaba

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez — At 41:40, Odds 52:51, Picks, Both: Rodriguez

ESPN NEWS PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa — At 1:05, Odds 13:21, Picks, Both: Dawodu

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj — At 13:54, Odds 20:15, Picks, Both: Almeida

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett — At 20:39, Odds 24:58, Picks, Both: Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett — At 26:31, Odds , Picks, Both: Collier

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf — At 34:44, Odds 40:11, Picks, Both: Dumont

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili — At 41:57, Odds 44:27, Picks, Both: Heili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed — At 45:21, Odds 49:33, Picks, Zane: Reed, Connor: Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse — At 51:00, Odds 55:53, Picks, Both: Lainesse

