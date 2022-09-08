UFC 279 midweek odds: Tony Ferguson sizable underdog to Li Jingliang

UFC 279 will set sail this Saturday (September 10th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,Nevada, and we are here to provide you with the midweek betting odds.

Okay, so it’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is wildly favored over Nate Diaz. In fact, he’s been that way for awhile now, and is currently listed as a -1250 betting favorite. As for Diaz, well he is being offered up as a massive +800 underdog here.

What’s really crazy, is seeing Tony Ferguson on deck as such a sizable underdog to Li Jingliang. Ferguson is trending with a large dog tag of +255, while Jingliang is posted up with a favored tick of -305.

It’s not that Jingliang is a bad fighter, because he’s not, but his best win to date is arguably Santiago Ponzinibbio. At one time Tony was on a 12-fight tear, appearing to be the only man capable of giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a run for his money. Sadly that fight never took place, and Ferguson is currently floundering on a four-fight losing skid.

Is Jingliang really worthy of such a favored line here, or this more of a reflection of the current state of Tony Ferguson? To be fair to Tony, those four consecutive losses came to the very tippy top of 155-pounds; Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler. With all due respect to “The Leech,” he isn’t currently breathing that same sort of altitude.

Check out the UFC 279 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

