WTF - Slap fighter gets sent to the Phantom Zone

Being what can be described as a “Karate Magazine“, we’ve sort of neglected our duties in presenting more actual Karate or Karate-adjacent activities. This week, we aim to correct that.

We’ll start off with Daido Juku, which can be (and I’m slightly oversimplifying things here) a combination between Karate and Judo. The competition gets heated real quick. Here’s a compilation of highlights from last year that’s packed with a lot of action.

These cats go ham, even with the helmets. The takedowns and throws are a lot of fun. So much so, we’ve got this clip that exclusively showcases throws and takedowns:

Next, it’s more Sumo action courtesy of Chris Sumo. Here we have a competitor that was on the brink of demotion after being in the hole at 0-6 and roared back in a run that has to be seen to be believed.

And now for something completely different. Here’s the winning performance from the Chinese National Wushu Championships just last month:

While it’s not a direct 1 on 1 competition or sparring footage, it’s still impressive to see how this has remained revered and practiced with such reverence and dedication to this day.

Here’s the first place finish for competition with staff:

And here’s the winner of the Changquan (longfist) competition:

We’re back with more SlapFIGHT content, and here’s the Big Chungus division giving us what the people have been clamoring for - big meaty men slapping meat. Highlander and Frank the Tank went toe to toe and you won’t believe just how this shootout ends.

I don’t want to have to be one of the guys having to pick either guy up after that.

From London, a Capoeira session that is straight fire. Shot in 4K for maximum visual enjoyment. Simply lovely movement and tons of fun for all parties involved.

Finally, we have someone I’ve been following for some time now - Lawrence Kenshin. He’s been a striking analyst for years that puts a lot of love and effort into his breakdowns, and in this video he looks at the one and only Muay Thai phenom, Buakaw.

Specifically, what happens when he gets mad. You don’t want to make this man mad. Don’t believe me? Check this out:

And here’s one of his breakdowns of another Muay Thai boogeyman, Lerdsila. I’ve watched this like eight times now. Dazzling stuff.

Be sure to also check Lawrence out on Twitter as well as Instagram.

That’s it for this week, kids. Don’t let stress and despair take over if you have a chance to boogie. And remember - you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.