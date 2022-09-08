UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz preview - Will Dawodu have a breakout performance?

Typically, the depth of a PPV can be seen in the prelims. There’s been times when every fight on the PPV prelims have featured a ranked fighter during the course of 2022. UFC 279 doesn’t have a single fighter with a number next to their name. To be fair, it’s plausible Hakeem Dawodu could enter the rankings with a win. Even more promising is Jailton Alemeida, but he still has to answer the question of what division he will be fighting in long term. It’s hard to promote someone when you don’t know what division he’s expected to terrify going forward. Thus, it isn’t fair to say the televised prelims are barren, they are certainly below the standard of what the UFC has set for their PPV’s over the last year or so.

