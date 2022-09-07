‘It’s only going to get worse’ - BKFC’s Tai Emery says post-fight flashing was only the start

After a superb TKO win in her bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC Thailand 3 over the weekend, Tai Emery gave the audience a little post-fight treat. Immediately after the stoppage, the 35-year-old Australian fighter went up to the ropes and flashed the audience.

As expected, that mini show immediately went viral across the prizefighting world. And in her recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Emery is happy with how things turned out, to say the least.

“Yes, we have broken the internet. This is a new thing. My friends have told me that I am the No. 1 trending thing on Google, so that’s kind of nice to beat a Kardashian at something.

“I threw the threat out there around (BKFC Thailand CEO) Nick Chapman, and I think I threw it out at [my management] at one stage, literally being a brat, just to see if I could make people feel uncomfortable just being myself and wanting to see their reaction.

“When it came to, [and] every single person that really knows me, there’s a moment where they’re like, ‘Tai’s being Tai,’ and it’s bloody well paid off. There was no backlash at all.

“Everything is positive, positive, positive, which is why it’s been so bloody good because it wasn’t meant to make anyone feel some type of way negatively, but if that’s what they’re going to feel then I think they need to have a look at themselves to see why that’s triggering them while someone is up there having a good time.

“I’m sure there are ladies who probably flashed their tits for a free Bundy rum back home in Australia, but c’mon, I just knocked a bitch out.”

Emery feels her celebration was on point with BKFC’s brand and she says “it’s only going to get worse” from here on out.

“To be honest, I feel like BKFC is the sport for me. I feel like [with] my personality, and have a look at what I pulled over the weekend, it’s only going to get worse. This is who I am.

“So, fortunately, or unfortunately people, it’s going to get worse the more I am enabled, the more comfortable I feel to not be so shy and introverted.

“If that’s me being introverted and shy, it’s just going to get a little crazy. With BKFC, and my personality, they’ll support the things that I say, how I feel, and how I think [compared to] another combat sport where they probably don’t want that sort of behavior or don’t want someone with the opinions that I like to hold. The call came and I haven’t looked back since.”