UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz preview - A title eliminator in the early prelims?

For UFC 278, I didn’t hold back. I stated that I believed the PPV was subpar compared to the other PPV cards the UFC ran this year. Compared to UFC 279, at least on paper, UFC 278 looked like it would be in contention for card of the year.

Let me put it this way: the contest that appears to have the most immediate impact on a potential title fight is on the early prelims. I understand that makes it sound like it’s a stacked PPV without any context, but once it is known it’s the women’s featherweight belt I’m talking about, anyone who understands anything about the divisional makeups of the UFC know the sad state of that division. For those of you who aren’t aware of what I mean, one of those competitors has one career MMA fight under their belt. Not one UFC fight; one MMA fight.

That isn’t to crap on the early preliminary fights for UFC 279; they are what they are supposed to be. It’s the rest of the card moving upward that is lacking the requisite depth. Regardless, if you’re like me, you’re tuning in anyway. After all, it’s fights....