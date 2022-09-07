‘The comeback is on’ - Darren Till reportedly returns at UFC 282 with new opponent

Darren Till is returning to action.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN has reported that Till and Dricus du Plessis have verbally agreed to fight at UFC 282, the final pay-per-view event of 2022 scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ‘Gorilla’ has suffered setbacks inside and outside the Octagon. He fell to 1-4 in his past five fights after being submitted by Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36 over a year ago. Till remained on the sidelines for a few months with a ‘completely torn ACL’, but was cleared to return against Jack Hermansson at UFC London this past July. Unfortunately, he suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw, a decision he described as a ‘Tyson Fury moment’.

Though not at 100 percent yet, Till has begun preparing himself for his much-anticipated return and told ESPN recently he hoped to fight two times before the end of the year.

“We’re a few weeks into getting back,” said Till. “Khamzat’s fully in camp now for this fight with Nate Diaz, so I’m like in camp helping him, but I’m in camp for myself to come back. And as I said to you previously, I’m coming back. The body’s never 100 percent, but I’m coming back what I used to be like – healthy and fit and ready to get a world title, get some wins in. Massive fight against one of the best strikers in the division, so this is all just about getting back now.

“I’d say in a few months time, I’ll be ready,” continued Till. “I want to have two fights by the end of this year. Two fights, and then next year’s a big year. The comeback is on.”

The first opponent of his comeback tour is Du Plessis, who is 3-0 under the UFC banner. In his most recent appearance, ‘Stillknocks’ earned a unanimous decision over Brad Tavares at UFC 276. Prior to that, the former KSW champion knocked out Markus Perez and Trevin Giles at UFC Fight Island 5 and UFC 264, respectively.

UFC 282 now has four confirmed fights. The current line-up is as follows: