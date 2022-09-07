Nate Diaz could leave UFC, but says Conor McGregor trilogy will ‘for sure’ still happen

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has one fight left in his current contract. That final bout is set to take place this weekend as UFC 279’s headliner when the 37-year-old faces fast-rising undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.

But the one fight that will always be attached to Diaz’s name is fellow star, Conor McGregor. The two are now 1-1 after two sell-out events in 2016, which means a trilogy is only fitting.

“The Notorious” hasn’t said anything specific about the potential blockbuster of a fight, but Diaz says it will definitely happen sometime soon.

“The timing’s not on right now. We’ll worry about that later and for sure it’s gonna happen at some point,” Diaz said in a pre-UFC 279 interview with InsideFighting.

“He can get back on what he’s gotta do, whatever that is. When we’re gonna match up, we’re gonna match up, but we ain’t going nowhere.”

Diaz will be entering the fight promotion business with the launch of his very own Real Fight Inc. And he says his new venture will be involved in a plausible McGregor part three.

“Whatever happens with it or whatever they wanna do, Real Fight Inc. is involved.”

UFC 279 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.