UFC 279 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘Sports have no borders’

UFC 279 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the Performance Institute with Khamzat Chimaev. A bunch of his training partners from Sweden came to Vegas to support him. Khamzat is there when they fight local shows, so they’re reciprocating. They’re done their preparation, it’s just about keeping sharp now.

Off to Li Jingliang’s house. He’s cooking a meal for his team, and calls himself a part-time chef. He likes that MMA brings the world together and he’s helped to create more awareness about the sport in China.

We head over to Xtreme Couture now with Ion Cutelaba. His coach says the biggest challenge to training him is to get him to slow down and not always be in Hulk mode. He says that having family around grounds him. Cutelaba says it’s a great fight for everyone.

Back to the PI, where Tony Ferguson poses for a pic with Johnny Walker. Walker states that he has a gameplan for anything Cutelaba does. He needs to slow down sometimes, just like his opponent. Patience is key. His fiancee is happy to be by his side, but it gives her anxiety.

Now we’re at Nate Diaz’s house. Him and his team watch what Chimaev says in the first Embedded episode. Diaz’s coach claims that he’s fallen into the veteran role, training the younger guys. Diaz interrupts his nutritionist talking to the camera with something about vegetables. He brought a huge entourage, over 25 people.

And that’s it! UFC 279 goes down Saturday night in Sin City.