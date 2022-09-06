UFC 279 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘Stockholm slap’

UFC 279 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at Nate Diaz’s temporary Vegas home as he arrives for the first time and checks it out, with Bone Thugs playing in the background.

Off to the Performance Institute, where Khamzat Chimaev is battering a speed bag. He slaps it a few times, and mutters ‘Stockholm slap’. Original. He goofs around as usual, and two of his teammates grapple with him at the same time. His coach talks about how quickly he picks up things and how his improvement even from the Burns fight has been amazing.

Li Jingliang is the PI too. He’s been in the US since his last fight in April, just to get some good training in. The opportunity came about to fight Tony Ferguson, who he praises. He says the fight is between two monsters - The Leech vs. El Cucuy. They might end up covered in blood, but he’s The Leech. He talks to Chimaev, and says they’re bonded because of their fight. It’s all respect now.

Chimaev does media. He’s going to make some money and have some fun. He respects Diaz, until they step in the cage. He watches a promo video of Diaz. If he takes a Stockton Slap, he says he’ll take him down and slap him 100 times.

We head over to Michel Pereira’s house. He’s not on the card, but he’s putting up his friend Johnny Walker, who fights Ion Cutelaba on the main card. He likes the fight because Cutelaba is so aggressive. He’s happy to have a crowd back.

Chimaev and his team go to a shooting range, and fire a variety of weapons. Chimaev’s accuracy is questionable, but it’s a good way to blow off steam after a long travel day.

And that’s it! UFC 279 goes down this Saturday night in the T-Mobile Arena.