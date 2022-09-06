UFC fighter rankings: Tuivasa, Vettori drop following losses in Paris

The UFC’s first trip to Paris didn’t disappoint in terms of action. The top four fights on the card all delivered what fans were looking for, and the Paris crowd was one of the hottest in many years. With that being said, the card didn’t have much of an effect on the official rankings.

In the main event, Ciryl Gane maintained his stronghold on the top contender spot with a thrilling KO victory over a very game Tai Tuivasa. The loss cost Tuivasa one spot in the rankings though, which is the same situation Marvin Vettori finds himself in after dropping a decision to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Here’s a look at the changes for this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - Tuivasa drops one spot to four, allowing Curtis Blaydes to regain his three spot.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Vettori drops from a tie for two to take over three on his own. The next title challenger, Alex Pereira, is up one to four. Derek Brunson falls one to five.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker flip-flop the 13 and 14 spots.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.