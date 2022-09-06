UFC 279 video: Watch Countdown to Chimaev vs. Diaz full episode

UFC has released their trademark Countdown special to promote the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view event. The card will feature a welterweight grudge match on top, with rising star Khamzat Chimaev taking on veteran Nate Diaz in what be Diaz’s swansong in the UFC.
Watch the full episode of Countdown to UFC 279, which previews the main event and co-main welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
You can check out the current card for the PPV, which goes down Saturday, September 10th in Vegas below.
Main Card (PPV)
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa
Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett
Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf
Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)
Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger
Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez
Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse
