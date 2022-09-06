UFC 279 video: Watch Countdown to Chimaev vs. Diaz full episode

UFC has released their trademark Countdown special to promote the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view event. The card will feature a welterweight grudge match on top, with rising star Khamzat Chimaev taking on veteran Nate Diaz in what be Diaz’s swansong in the UFC.

Watch the full episode of Countdown to UFC 279, which previews the main event and co-main welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.

You can check out the current card for the PPV, which goes down Saturday, September 10th in Vegas below.

Main Card (PPV)

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Fight Pass Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Fight Pass)

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse