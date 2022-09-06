Once a liberal, Mike Tyson says he is getting ‘a little conservative’ with age

Mike Tyson is not a fan of discussing politics in a public setting.

During a recent interview with Newsmax, the former heavyweight boxing champion was asked to comment on Florida governor Ron DeSantis since Tyson resides in the state. The former champ dodged the question and reiterated his determination not to express his political views publicly, claiming that “my family gets mad, my friends get mad when we talk politics.”

“Listen, if I start talking politics, my friends aren’t going to like me,” Tyson said. “Let’s just not do that, OK? Let’s just not do that.”

Tyson, who previously endorsed Donald Trump for president of the United States in 2015, claimed that he used to share his political perspectives until he received a “beating” from U.S. media. “They stole my freedom of speech,” Tyson said.

Despite not wanting to get into a political discussion, Tyson was willing to present an honest admission of his current political leaning, noting that he is getting more conservative with time.

“When I was younger, I was all-out liberal. But as I get older, and I look at my children, and I see what’s out there in the world, I get a little conservative.

“It’s common sense, looking at the world we have now. You want safety.”