‘No point in rushing’ - Paddy Pimblett reveals when he’d like to face a ranked UFC opponent

Paddy Pimblett’s UFC stock continues to surprise thanks the brash Liverpudlian’s performance in the Octagon last time out. On the main card of UFC London Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt to move to 3-0 in his young UFC career.

The former Cage Warriors champion has been consistent in wanting to slow-his-roll while still on a low-level UFC contract. He recently appeared on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast where he re-iterated that there is little reason to go for a big name opponent at this stage of his career.

“No, and I probably won’t do for another year or so,” said Pimblett (ht sportskeeda) when asked about whether he was going to call out a ranked lightweight. “I probably won’t for another year or two because there’s no point in rushing. I’m only 27. I’m just gonna keep building.”

Pimblett’s logic is in line with Sean O’Malley, someone he’s been compared to in the past (much to both men’s chagrin). O’Malley said for a long time that he was content to fight the worst guy in the best spot à la Chael Sonnen.

After O’Malley received a pay increase from the UFC, he jumped into a fight with the highly ranked Pedro Munhoz. That fight ended in a no contest due to an O’Malley eye poke. Despite failing to get the win, O’Malley has been rewarded with a bout against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Pimblett spoke about that match-up with Iron Mike.

“It’s a big step up, but at the same time, it’s a win-win for him,” opined Pimblett. “No one really expects him to win. Yeah, I do [want him to do well], he’s sound. But yeah, it’s a big jump up in competition, it is... If he wins this fight, he’ll be the number one contender.”

O’Malley vs. Yan is scheduled for UFC 280 on October 22.

Pimblett’s next opponent is TBA.