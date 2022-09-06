UFC odds: Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou at even odds in potential rematch

The UFC’s former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, was involved in a wild ride with Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris this past Saturday that resulted in Gane scoring a scintillating third round knockout. There’s a solid chance that the next move for Gane would be a rematch with the current heavyweight champ, Francis N’Gannou, who already holds a win over him — and we’ve got some fresh betting odds for such an occasion.

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag just released the betting lines for this potential N’Gannou vs. Gane rematch, and the odds couldn’t be any tighter. Both fighters are being offered up with respective moneylines of -110, with a $100 wager either way standing to see a total return of $190.91.

The first time these big men collided was at the beginning of this year at UFC 270. On fight night Gane was the betting favorite trending at -150, with N’Gannou was sporting an underdog tag of +130. NCAA N’Gannou ended up grinding out a unanimous decision to retain his title, and has been on the sidelines ever since navigating through injuries — and contractual negotiations. If Francis does re-sign with the UFC, and this rematch does in fact take place, what will be different from their initial encounter?

Check out the betting odds for Ciryl Gane vs. Francis N’Gannou 2, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

