Fights on Tap: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2 among 6 Bellator bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC was a hit in France this past Saturday. Ciryl Gane finished Tai Tuivasa in one of the best fights of the year. Robert Whittaker outclassed Marvin Vettori over three rounds and showed why he is a level above the rest in the middleweight division. And Abusupiyan Magomedov and Benoît Saint-Denis earned ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses for their respective TKOs of Gabriel Miranda and Dustin Stoltzfus. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, with the recent additions filling out the remaining Fight Night and pay-per-view events of the year.

Bellator has boosted its schedule with two end-of-year events that feature a few championship headliners. The Light Heavyweight Grand Prix finale between Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson is set for Bellator 288, the upcoming event scheduled for Nov. 18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Nemkov and Anderson fought to a No Contest after an accidental clash of heads rendered the reigning champion unable to continue at Bellator 277 this past April. Bellator president Scott Coker said there would be an immediate rematch, with the championship and $1 million prize on the line again.

The co-headliner for Bellator 288 is between Patricky Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. ‘Pitbull’ won the vacant belt with a second-round TKO of Peter Queally at Bellator 270 last November. He was expected to defend it against Sidney Outlaw but withdrew due to injury. Freire returns against Nurmagomedov, the undefeated contender on a four-fight win streak since joining the promotion more than a year ago.

Bellator 289 was also announced, and the semifinals for the Bantamweight Grand Prix take center stage. Interim champion Raufeon Stots meets Danny Sabatello in the main event, and Patrick ‘Patchy’ Mix shares the cage with Magomed Magomedov in the co-main event.

UFC 279 — September 10

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj — catchweight (220 lbs.)

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos — women’s strawweight

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz — women’s flyweight

Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand — bantamweight

UFC Orlando — December 3

Jonathan Pearce vs. Darren Elkins — featherweight

UFC 282 — December 10

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Amir Albazi vs. Alex Perez — flyweight

Bruno Silva vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski — bantamweight

Bellator 288 — November 18

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson — light heavyweight

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Usman Nurmagomedov — lightweight

Khasan Askhabov vs. Otto Rodrigues — featherweight

Bellator 289 — December 9

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello — bantamweight

Patrick ‘Patchy’ Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov — bantamweight

Announced RIZIN FF fights:

RIZIN 38 — September 25

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Kim Soo-chul — bantamweight

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura — bantamweight

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki — featherweight

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo — lightweight

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira — heavyweight

SUPER RIZIN — September 25

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura — boxing exhibition

Yoshinari Nadaka vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet — strawweight (kickboxing)

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 143 — September 23

Matt Hampton vs. Bill Wilson — lightweight

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

James Webb vs. Samir Kadi — middleweight

James Sheehan vs. Jamie Richardson — welterweight

Harry Hardwick vs. Steve Aimable — featherweight

El Hadji Ndiaye vs. Adam Shelley — lightweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Christian Duncan vs. Marian Dimitrov — middleweight

Antonio Sheldon vs. Connor Hitchens — featherweight

Taka Mhandu vs. Sam Kelly — bantamweight

Aaron Johnson vs. Lukasz Kopera — lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 74 — September 10

Arkadiusz Mruk vs. Borys Dzikowski — middleweight

Eduard Demenko vs. Wojciech Kazieczko — featherweight