‘He was better than me’ — Tai Tuivasa issues first statement following KO loss to Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has issued a statement following his KO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris, crediting ‘Bon Gamin’ as the better man on fight night.

The 29-year-old Aussie left the Octagon bloodied and battered after being knocked out with a barrage of lefts and rights against the fence in round three. In the round prior, he almost knocked out Gane with an overhand right.

The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for Tuivasa, but the heavyweight slugger is still ranked in the top three and likely only a couple more wins away from a title shot.

Here’s what he had to say following the fight: “Shoutout to Ciryl, he was better than me last night,” Tuivasa posted on Instagram. “Or whatever night it was haha. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back.”

Prior to UFC Paris, Tuivasa had knocked out Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and Derrick Lewis, cementing a reputation as one of the most dangerous punchers in the division. He is currently #3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.