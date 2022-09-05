Luis Ortiz rocks ‘FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ’ shirt after decision loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Luis Ortiz was knocked down three times in a decision loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. but used his moment in the spotlight to show support for incarcerated former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, by putting on a t-shirt that read ‘FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ.’

Luis Ortiz puts on a FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ T-shirt after his heavyweight fight. pic.twitter.com/19k3DYzF0M — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 5, 2022

Velasquez is currently being held without bond, and is facing 10 different charges that include: attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, wilfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The former UFC champion allegedly chased after the vehicle of Harry Eugene Goularte, a man who is accused of molesting Velasquez’s child. It is alleged that, during that chase, Velasquez shot at the vehicle multiple times with a 40-caliber handgun. The supposed incident wounded Goularte’s stepfather, who was one of the passengers at the time.

Santa Clara County District Attorney, Jeff Rosen, commented on the incident stating, “The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck.”

A ton of support came pouring in from the fight community, from fellow fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anthony Pettis, and Marlon “Chito” Vera — to the UFC’s president, Dana White. Fans and fighters alike have rallied around Velasquez by utilizing the hashtag #FreeCain, and now Luis Ortiz is yet another combat sports athlete standing with Velasquez, sympathizing with his situation.

Velasquez is scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing on September 26, and has plead not guilty to all charges. If found guilty of attempted murder, Velasquez could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years to life.