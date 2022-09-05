Real Ninjas - Nate Diaz to be promoter after UFC release

Nate Diaz is looking to follow in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov as the UFC veteran has applied for a promoter’s license ahead of the launch of his new fight promotion, Real Fight, Inc.

Diaz’s new promotion will feature boxing, MMA, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and look to promote the baddest fighters in the game, with the tagline reading “Real Ninjas. Real fighters. Real sh-t.”

Diaz’s team confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday and followed up with an official statement that reads:

Nate will be applying for his promotors license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ. The new venture has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active. Real Fight, Inc. is his expansion into the business side of the sport where he has been a fixture for close to 20 years. The promotion will look attract fighters from around the world, whether it be up and coming prospects or household names who fit the brand of “Real Ninjas. Real Fighters. Real Shit.” www.realfightinc.com @realfightinc

Diaz will complete the last fight on his UFC contract when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. The highly anticipated pay-per-view, which features Chimaev vs. Diaz as the main event, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.