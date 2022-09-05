UFC 279: ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV (pay-per-view) event 2022 has to offer, UFC 279, which goes down on Saturday, September 10th when the UFC returns stateside to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is featuring a blockbuster Welterweight showdown, with a must-watch thriller that will see undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), battle perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz (20-13). These two opposing fan favorites at different stages of their careers will surely go to war. Keep in mind, Diaz has only fought five times in the past six years and enters the Octagon Saturday night as the decided underdog, with 11-1 odds in favor of his opponent, the rising Khamzat, who has fought five times just in the past two years, landing a combined 112 strikes in his first four UFC Fights, while being struck just once during those outings.

The co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, returning to the 170-pound weight class for his next assignment opposite Welterweight “Leech,” Li Jingliang.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a much-anticipated bout between Light Heavyweights, the idiosyncratic Johnny Walker, and the wicked Ion Cutelaba.

The UFC 279 main PPV card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Featured Prelims on ESPNNEWS/ESPN+ at 8/5PM ETPT, with the event starting off with four Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 6/3PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.