UFC 279 Picks & UFC Paris Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC PARIS: Gane vs Tuivasa REACTIONS — 1:18

Overall, this 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s including our main event, one sweet submission, and six hard-fought decisions, one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — FOTN: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa and POTN: Abus Magomedov & Benoit Saint-Denis.

Here’s a look at the UFC PARIS: Gane vs Tuivasa fight card with full results & updated fight records:

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds each. | Official UFC Paris Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP. 3

At 2:05, 6:25 — 12. Main Event: Ciryl Gane (11-1) DEF. Tai Tuivasa (15-4) — via KO (left hand) at 4:23 of Round 3

At 16:02 — 11. Co-Main: Robert Whittaker (24-6) DEF. Marvin Vettori (18-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 22:11 — 10. Nassourdine Imavov (12-3) DEF. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 24:24 — 9. Roman Kopylov (9-2) DEF. Alessio Di Chirico (13-7) — via TKO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 3

At 29:43 — 8. William Gomis (11-2) DEF. Jarno Ergens (13-4) — via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

At 32:10 — 7. Nathaniel Wood (19-5) DEF. Charles Jourdain (13-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. Abus Magomedov (25-4) DEF. Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5) — via TKO (punches) at 0:19 of Round 1

5. Nasrat Haqparast (14-5) DEF. John Makdessi (18-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Fares Ziam (13-4) DEF. Michal Figlak (8-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Benoit Saint-Denis (10-1) DEF. Gabriel Miranda (16-6) — via TKO (punches) at 0:16 of Round 2

2. Christian Quiñonez (17-3) DEF. Khalid Taha (13-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1

1. Stephanie Egger (8-3) DEF. Allin Perez (7-2) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz PICKS — 39:31

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 279 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, this coming Saturday, September 10th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN PPV CARD | SAT. SEP. 10 — 10/7PM ETPT (14 Cares)

13. 170lbs: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) vs. Nate Diaz (20-13) — At 58:11, 3 Cares

12. 170lbs: Jingliang Li (19-7) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-7) — At 56:40, 3 Cares

11. 180lbs: Kevin Holland (23-7) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (16-2) — At 53:34, 3 Cares

10. 135lbs: Irene Aldana (13-6) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-2) — At 51:53, 3 Cares, but split

9. 205lbs: Johnny Walker (18-7) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-7) — At 49:40, 2 Cares (Eugene & Stephie) | * Walker is currently ranked No. 13 in the Light Heavyweight Division of the UFC Rankings; Cutelaba is not in the top 15

ESPNNEWS/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT (1 Care)

8. 145lbs: Hakeem Dawodu (13-2) vs. Julian Erosa (27-9) — At 48:15, 1 Care (John)

7. 220lbs: Jailton Almeida (16-2) vs. Anton Tirkalj (8-0) — At 47:07

6. 185lbs: Jamie Pickett (13-7) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (10-6) — At 45:44

5. 265lbs: Jake Collier (13-7) vs. Chris Barnett (22-8) — At 44:36

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS | 6/3PM ETPT (1 Care)

4. 145lbs: Norma Dumont* (7-2) vs. Danyelle Wolf* (1-0) *DWCS — At 41:10, 1 Care (John) | * Dumont is currently ranked No. 15 in the Bantamweight Division of the UFC Rankings

3. 135lbs: Chad Anheliger (12-5) vs. Heili Alateng (15-8) — At 40:43

2. 115lbs: Elise Reed (5-2) vs. Melissa Martinez (7-0) — At 40:30

1. 170lbs: Darian Weeks (5-2) vs. Yohan Lainesse (8-1) — At 40:17

