Results, videos: Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks Luis Ortiz down three times, wins surprisingly close decision

Andy Ruiz returned to the ring Saturday night, with the former three belt heavyweight champion facing 43-year-old former title challenger Luis Ortiz.

The heavyweight contest started pretty intense, with Ortiz landing big early, but Ruiz firing back with bombs and scoring two big knockdowns in round two. Ortiz somehow survived and made it to the later rounds. Although the pace slowed a bit after the wild start, the contest remained fairly competitive on the subsequent rounds.

In the seventh round, Ruiz managed to land big again, hurting Ortiz and eventually dropping him with a right hand.

Ruiz lowered his output and essentially made it a longer fight, but he still took majority of the rounds. Ortiz had a badly swollen eye by the end of it, but to his credit, he managed to survive and still kept trying to land big shots until the final bell.

Ruiz won the decision, but the scores were curiously close despite the three knockdowns.

Official Result: Andy Ruiz Jr. def. Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision (113-112, 114-111, 114-111).

Since losing his belts in the rematch against Anthony Joshua, Ruiz has now won two straight bouts against a pair of older former title challengers.

Following the fight, Deontay Wilder stepped inside the ring to face off with a possible future opponent.

Watch videos from the heavyweight slugfest below:

Ortiz with a big shot on Ruiz!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/zGKOtegT6G — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Andy Ruiz answers back with a BIG knock down!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/XZrwZBwG1V — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Ruiz and Ortiz are still trading shots through 5 rounds #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/1K6ZCRp6OJ — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Andy Ruiz gets his third knock down of the fight late in the 7th round!#RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/dcEa7HqCxu — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

Some hard hits to start the 9th round! #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/ryasKwh2cB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022

WHAT. A. HIT by Andy Ruiz in the 11th #RuizOrtiz pic.twitter.com/bAvfPU0E3T — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) September 5, 2022