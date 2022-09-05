 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Ciryl Gane’s two biggest matchups were curiously missing on Saturday night

Where they fine @$$es at?

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa, Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa, Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou
Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa, Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

In This Stream

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 24 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...