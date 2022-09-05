‘Find your balls, come see me’ - Tyson Fury calls for Oleksandr Usyk title unification

Tyson Fury previously claimed to have retired, but the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion took to social media to brashly state his readiness to box Oleksandr Usyk. He claims he wants to face the current WBO, WBA, and IBF champion as soon as December of this year.

As transcribed by Bad Left Hook, Fury fired off some rather spicy words for his potential adversary:

“Usyk, middleweight, you say you want the WBC (belt) ... it’s held by the ‘Gypsy King,’ and it’s held tightly, grasped tight. All roads lead to a seven-foot bear that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight. Middleweight, you will get smashed to bits!”

“You say you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder, called me out on television, and now you’re being a little bitch pussy boy, running, hiding, saying you’ve got injuries. You ain’t got no injuries, you had a sparring contest. Get out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now let’s back it up. See if you can back it up, middleweight.”

“Doesn’t matter if it’s December or April or August of next year. The outcome will be the same, I will obliterate you. I am a seven-foot, 20-stone bear, and I will destroy you, middleweight. Find your balls, come see me, b—ch.”

Following the WWE’s Clash at the Castle event, Fury followed up by saying that regardless of Usyk being ready to compete, or not, “The Gypsy King” will be defending his WBC belt this year in the United Kingdom. In a backstage interview with Ariel Helwani, Fury stated, “I’m going to be fighting very soon. Against we don’t know who, we’re still looking for an opponent. I’m going to fight in the next few months here in the UK.”